ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 15, 2017) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 3rd Class Jacob Lopez, from Los Angeles, sorts mail aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2017 15:33
|Photo ID:
|3100295
|VIRIN:
|170115-N-LI768-192
|Resolution:
|3946x2818
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Makin Island Mail Delivery [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
