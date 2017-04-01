USS Makin Island Mail Delivery

170115-N-EW322-038

ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 15, 2017) Sailors and Marines sort mail in the hangar bay aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Asher Allen)

