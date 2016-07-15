USS Makin Island Operations

160715-N-LI768-270

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2016) – Beachmaster Unit One (BMU) Construction Mechanic Constructionman Shayne Ruby, from Fairfield, Calif., directs the movement of a Marine vehicle during an equipment off-load. BMU One is underway with USS Makin Island (LHD 8) while working in conjunction with Amphibious Squadron Five and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Devin M. Langer/Released)

