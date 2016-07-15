160715-N-LI768-328

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2016) – Beachmaster Unit One Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class William Lavigne, from Columbia, S.C., directs the movement of a landing craft, air cushion (LCAC), as it arrives ashore during an equipment off-laod. The LCAC, assigned to Assault Craft Unit Five, is underway with USS Makin Island (LHD 8) while working in conjunction with Amphibious Squadron Five and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Devin M. Langer/Released)

Date Taken: 07.15.2016
Location: CA, US
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Makin Island Operations [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.