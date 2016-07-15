(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Makin Island Operations [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Makin Island Operations

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Devin Langer 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    160715-N-LI768-288
    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2016) – Beachmaster Unit One Construction Mechanic Constructionman Shayne Ruby, from Fairfield, Calif., awaits the arrival of a landing craft, air cushion on the beach during and equipment off-load. BMU Oneis underway with the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), participating in integrated training with Amphibious Squadron Five and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit off the southern California coast in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Devin M. Langer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2016
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 14:23
    Photo ID: 3100289
    VIRIN: 160715-N-LI768-288
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 591.88 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Operations [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    MAKIN ISLAND
    11th MEU

    • LEAVE A COMMENT