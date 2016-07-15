160715-N-LI768-288

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2016) – Beachmaster Unit One Construction Mechanic Constructionman Shayne Ruby, from Fairfield, Calif., awaits the arrival of a landing craft, air cushion on the beach during and equipment off-load. BMU Oneis underway with the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), participating in integrated training with Amphibious Squadron Five and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit off the southern California coast in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Devin M. Langer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2016 Date Posted: 01.16.2017 14:23 Photo ID: 3100289 VIRIN: 160715-N-LI768-288 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 591.88 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Makin Island Operations [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.