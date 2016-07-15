160715-N-LI768-288
PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2016) – Beachmaster Unit One Construction Mechanic Constructionman Shayne Ruby, from Fairfield, Calif., awaits the arrival of a landing craft, air cushion on the beach during and equipment off-load. BMU Oneis underway with the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), participating in integrated training with Amphibious Squadron Five and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit off the southern California coast in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Devin M. Langer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2017 14:23
|Photo ID:
|3100289
|VIRIN:
|160715-N-LI768-288
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|591.88 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Makin Island Operations [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
