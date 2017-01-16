‘Fighting Eagles’ conduct first gunnery range in Poland

ZAGAN, Poland – M1A2 Abrams Tanks belonging to, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division line up Jan. 16 prior to beginning the day’s Live Fire Accuracy Screening Test and zero gunnery range. The LFAST process consists of a common or fleet zero for each type of main gun ammunition. Tanks must go through the LFAST process prior to live-fire gunnery training. The tanks, and the Soldiers arrived in Poland last week from Colorado Springs. 1st Bn., 8th Inf. Regt. will push out to Romania and Bulgaria early next month as part of a nine-month deployment in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

