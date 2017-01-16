Date Taken: 01.16.2017 Date Posted: 01.16.2017 10:56 Photo ID: 3100183 VIRIN: 170116-A-XQ291-403 Resolution: 2568x849 Size: 244.53 KB Location: ZAGAN, PL

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, ‘Fighting Eagles’ conduct first gunnery range in Poland [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.