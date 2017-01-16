(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Fighting Eagles’ conduct first gunnery range in Poland [Image 2 of 6]

    ‘Fighting Eagles’ conduct first gunnery range in Poland

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    01.16.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Corinna Baltos 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    ZAGAN, Poland – A tank crew from 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division wait to engage its target Jan. 16. 1st Bn., 8th Inf. Regt. conducted Live Fire Accuracy Screening Test and zero gunnery range prior to beginning gunnery tables next week.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 10:56
    Photo ID: 3100183
    VIRIN: 170116-A-XQ291-403
    Resolution: 2568x849
    Size: 244.53 KB
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Fighting Eagles’ conduct first gunnery range in Poland [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    3rd Battalion
    4th Infantry Division
    Poland
    1st Battalion
    USAREUR
    8th Infantry Regiment
    3-29 Field Artillery
    USAEUR
    3RD Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Atlantic Resolve
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    STRONG EUROPE
    United Europe

