ZAGAN, Poland – A tank crew from 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division stand near their tank Jan. 16 as they wait for their turn to begin its Live Fire Accuracy Screening Test and zero gunnery range. 1st Bn., 8th Inf. Regt. arrived in Poland last week to begin a nine-month rotation in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2017 Date Posted: 01.16.2017 10:56 Photo ID: 3100182 VIRIN: 170116-A-XQ291-089 Resolution: 2500x1546 Size: 392.18 KB Location: ZAGAN, PL Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Fighting Eagles’ conduct first gunnery range in Poland [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.