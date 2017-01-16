Okinawa-based Marines recognized by Yokosuka Mayor for Heroic Actions

Mayor Yuto Yoshida, City of Yokosuka personally recognizes four U.S. Marines, two U.S. Sailors and a local resident Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Yokosuka City Hall, for their instinctive response and heroic actions to recover a family whose vehicle fell from the fifth story of a parking garage in Ogawa­ cho, Yokosuka, Dec. 31, 2016. The Marines are assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division and forward deployed to 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force based in Okinawa, Japan. (Courtesy photo)

