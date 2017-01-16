(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Okinawa-based Marines recognized by Yokosuka Mayor for Heroic Actions [Image 1 of 3]

    Okinawa-based Marines recognized by Yokosuka Mayor for Heroic Actions

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.16.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Carl King 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    Mayor Yuto Yoshida, City of Yokosuka personally recognizes four U.S. Marines, two U.S. Sailors and a local resident Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Yokosuka City Hall, for their instinctive response and heroic actions to recover a family whose vehicle fell from the fifth story of a parking garage in Ogawa­ cho, Yokosuka, Dec. 31, 2016. The Marines are assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division and forward deployed to 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force based in Okinawa, Japan. (Courtesy photo)

