U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Manaure Arrellano receives a certificate from Yokosuka Mayor Yuto Yoshida Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Yokosuka City Hall, Japan, for his instinctive response and heroic actions to recover a family whose vehicle fell from the fifth story of a parking garage in Ogawa- cho, Yokosuka, Dec. 31, 2016. Arrellano is assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division and forward deployed to 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force based in Okinawa, Japan. (Courtesy photo).
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2017 06:11
|Photo ID:
|3100140
|VIRIN:
|170116-M-AB123-007
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|804.34 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Okinawa-based Marines recognized by Yokosuka Mayor for Heroic Actions [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Carl King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT