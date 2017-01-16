(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Okinawa-based Marines recognized by Yokosuka Mayor for Heroic Actions [Image 3 of 3]

    Okinawa-based Marines recognized by Yokosuka Mayor for Heroic Actions

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.16.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Carl King 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Manaure Arrellano receives a certificate from Yokosuka Mayor Yuto Yoshida Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Yokosuka City Hall, Japan, for his instinctive response and heroic actions to recover a family whose vehicle fell from the fifth story of a parking garage in Ogawa- cho, Yokosuka, Dec. 31, 2016. Arrellano is assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division and forward deployed to 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force based in Okinawa, Japan. (Courtesy photo).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 06:11
    Photo ID: 3100140
    VIRIN: 170116-M-AB123-007
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 804.34 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa-based Marines recognized by Yokosuka Mayor for Heroic Actions [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Carl King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    USMC
    Sailors
    Marines
    heroic actions
    Yokosuka City Hall
    Mayor Yuto Yoshida

