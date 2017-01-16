U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Manaure Arrellano responds to Yokosuka Mayor Yuto Yoshida Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Yokosuka City Hall, Japan, after receiving an award. Arrellano was one of seven people awarded for their instinctive response and heroic actions to recover a family whose vehicle fell from the fifth story of a parking garage in Ogawa­-cho, Yokosuka, Dec. 31, 2016. Arrellano is assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division and forward deployed to 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force based in Okinawa, Japan. (Courtesy photo).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2017 Date Posted: 01.16.2017 06:04 Photo ID: 3100142 VIRIN: 170116-M-AB123-005 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 497.61 KB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Okinawa-based Marines recognized by Yokosuka Mayor for Heroic Actions [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Carl King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.