    170116-N-WA993-786 [Image 2 of 3]

    170116-N-WA993-786

    JAPAN

    01.15.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Paul Garilao, from Manila, Philippines, and Rene Ghosen, Carrier Engineering Maintenance Assist Team (CEMAT) laundry technician, from San Diego, removes the drain cylinder from a 200 lb. washer in ship’s laundry aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is currently undergoing a Selected Restricted Availability, which is a planned maintenance period to ensure the ship is operationally ready for future patrols. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 05:39
    Photo ID: 3100131
    VIRIN: 170116-N-WA993-786
    Resolution: 6278x4484
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: JP
    Hometown: MANILA, PH
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170116-N-WA993-786 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    laundry
    Paul Garilao
    Rene Ghosen

