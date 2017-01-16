Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Paul Garilao, from Manila, Philippines, removes the panel of a drainage system on a 200 lb. washer in ship’s laundry aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is currently undergoing a Selected Restricted Availability, which is a planned maintenance period to ensure the ship is operationally ready for future patrols. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2017 05:39
|Photo ID:
|3100130
|VIRIN:
|170116-N-WA993-781
|Resolution:
|2048x1463
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Hometown:
|MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170116-N-WA993-781 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
