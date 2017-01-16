(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170116-N-WA993-781 [Image 3 of 3]

    170116-N-WA993-781

    JAPAN

    01.16.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Paul Garilao, from Manila, Philippines, removes the panel of a drainage system on a 200 lb. washer in ship’s laundry aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is currently undergoing a Selected Restricted Availability, which is a planned maintenance period to ensure the ship is operationally ready for future patrols. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 05:39
    Photo ID: 3100130
    VIRIN: 170116-N-WA993-781
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: JP
    Hometown: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170116-N-WA993-781 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170116-N-WA993-792
    170116-N-WA993-786
    170116-N-WA993-781

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    laundry
    Paul Garilao

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT