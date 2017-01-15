(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Georgia Air Guard 116th Services Flight supports 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2]

    Georgia Air Guard 116th Services Flight supports 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WARN, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    116th Air Control Wing

    Airmen working in military food services from the 116th Air Control Wing, 116th Force Support Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, load equipment they will be taking with their disaster relief mobile kitchen trailer (DRMKT) to Washington, D.C. to support the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., Jan. 15, 2017. The Airmen will be preparing and serving meals from their DRMKT mobile kitchen to National Guard members deployed to the nation’s capital to support inauguration events. In all, about 7,500 National Guard members from more than 40 states and territories will be on hand to support local civilian authorities and federal agencies during the events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 08:17
    Photo ID: 3099350
    VIRIN: 170115-Z-XI378-001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.16 MB
    Location: WARN, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Air Guard 116th Services Flight supports 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Georgia Air National Guard
    food services
    116th Air Control Wing
    Robins Air Force Base
    58th Presidential Inauguration

