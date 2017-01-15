Georgia Air Guard 116th Services Flight supports 58th Presidential Inauguration

Airmen working in military food services from the 116th Air Control Wing, 116th Force Support Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, join for a group photo while preparing to transport their disaster relief mobile kitchen trailer (DRMKT) to Washington, D.C. to support the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., Jan. 15, 2017. The Airmen will be preparing and serving meals from their DRMKT mobile kitchen to National Guard members deployed to the nation’s capital to support inauguration events. In all, about 7,500 National Guard members from more than 40 states and territories will be on hand to support local civilian authorities and federal agencies during the events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

