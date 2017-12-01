Spc. Robert Brown, patrol explosives detector dog handler, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command-Operation Inherent Resolve, squats during a weightlifting challenge on Jan. 12 in Baghdad, Iraq. Brown lifted the high of the day of 1,470 pounds total. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Derrik Tribbey)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2017 08:14
|Photo ID:
|3099347
|VIRIN:
|170112-A-DH120-005
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Heavy lifting: the 1,000 lb. Challenge [Image 1 of 2], by SPC Derrik Tribbey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT