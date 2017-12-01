(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Heavy lifting: the 1,000 lb. Challenge [Image 2 of 2]

    Heavy lifting: the 1,000 lb. Challenge

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Spc. Derrik Tribbey 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Spc. Robert Brown, patrol explosives detector dog handler, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command-Operation Inherent Resolve, squats during a weightlifting challenge on Jan. 12 in Baghdad, Iraq. Brown lifted the high of the day of 1,470 pounds total. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Derrik Tribbey)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 08:14
    Photo ID: 3099347
    VIRIN: 170112-A-DH120-005
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heavy lifting: the 1,000 lb. Challenge [Image 1 of 2], by SPC Derrik Tribbey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    000 pound lb club challenge body building

