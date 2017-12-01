Heavy lifting: the 1,000 lb. Challenge

The Coalition held a “1,000 Pound Challenge” as a motivational incentive to promote esprit de corps among the competitors and for the right to have their names placed on the walls of the Union III main gym.



Participants had three attempts to lift their maximum weight in the deadlift, squat and bench-press. The goal was to lift a combined total of 1,000 pounds for males and 700 pounds for females. Judges based their overall totals on the best repetition from each station.



Twenty men and two women met that goal.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brittany Dufour, medical platoon enlisted-leader, 1st Infantry Division, lifted 705 pounds. Even though Dufour has been lifting weights for three years, she said the competition was still a big challenge.



“This is all mental because now you have people watching,” Dufour said. “But I did it, and it feels great.”



Dufour said she had to approach each exercise in a different way.



“Squats were not a problem, but bench-press is not my favorite lift so there were negative thoughts, and for the deadlift, I had to just push myself,” Dufour said.



U.S. Army Spc. Robert Brown, patrol explosives detector dog handler, 1st Infantry Division, had the high of the day with 1,470 pounds. He said preparation was key to his success.



“I put in a lot of work at the gym,” Brown said. “It’s good to see quantifiable results with all of the hard work.”



Brown said throughout the competition he struggled with each lift but was able to be resilient because of his physical readiness training.



“Lifting like this makes your body physically stronger,” Brown said. “It helps make regular tasks on the job so much easier and it helps build mental fortitude because you have to continually push yourself to keep going.”



