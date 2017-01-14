U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryony Terrell, 139th Mission Support Group commander, briefs the emergency operations center staff at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Mo., Jan. 14, 2017. The Missouri National Guard was activated to state emergency duty to assist local authorities with emergency response to the winter storm. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2017 18:26
|Photo ID:
|3099128
|VIRIN:
|170114-Z-UP142-007
|Resolution:
|5065x2851
|Size:
|8.57 MB
|Location:
|SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen on standby during winter storm [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Airmen on standby during winter storm
