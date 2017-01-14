(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen on standby during winter storm

    Airmen on standby during winter storm

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryony Terrell, 139th Mission Support Group commander, briefs the emergency operations center staff at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Mo., Jan. 14, 2017. The Missouri National Guard was activated to state emergency duty to assist local authorities with emergency response to the winter storm. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.14.2017 18:26
    Photo ID: 3099128
    VIRIN: 170114-Z-UP142-007
    Resolution: 5065x2851
    Size: 8.57 MB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen on standby during winter storm [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airmen on standby during winter storm
    Airmen on standby during winter storm

    Airmen on standby during winter storm

    TAGS

    Emergency Operations Center
    winter storm
    EOC
    MSG
    State Emergency Duty
    SED

    • LEAVE A COMMENT