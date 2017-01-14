Airmen on standby during winter storm

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryony Terrell, 139th Mission Support Group commander, briefs the emergency operations center staff at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Mo., Jan. 14, 2017. The Missouri National Guard was activated to state emergency duty to assist local authorities with emergency response to the winter storm. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

