A fleet of trucks from the 139th Airlift Wing return to Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Mo., Jan. 14, 2017. More than 50 Airmen from the wing were stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base, Knob Knoster, Mo., the previous night to assist local authorities with potential emergency response to the winter storm. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2017 Date Posted: 01.14.2017 18:26 Photo ID: 3099127 VIRIN: 170114-Z-UP142-022 Resolution: 4520x2544 Size: 8.51 MB Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen on standby during winter storm [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.