    Airmen on standby during winter storm [Image 2 of 2]

    Airmen on standby during winter storm

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A fleet of trucks from the 139th Airlift Wing return to Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Mo., Jan. 14, 2017. More than 50 Airmen from the wing were stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base, Knob Knoster, Mo., the previous night to assist local authorities with potential emergency response to the winter storm. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.14.2017 18:26
    Photo ID: 3099127
    VIRIN: 170114-Z-UP142-022
    Resolution: 4520x2544
    Size: 8.51 MB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen on standby during winter storm [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    trucks
    State Emergency Duty
    rosecrans
    SED
    airguard

