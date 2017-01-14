Airmen on standby during winter storm

The 139th Airlift Wing is on standby to assist local authorities with emergency response to this weekend’s winter storm.



The response comes as Gov. Eric Greitens declared a state of emergency and activated the Missouri National Guard on Thursday.



Col. Ralph Schwader, Joint Task Force-Blue commander, says the wing has 50 airmen on standby called a quick response force, or QRF. The team would go door-to-door performing health and wellness checks in St. Joseph and Northwest Missouri.



“This is a unique tasking,” said Schwader. “In the past we have covered Buchanan County, but this time we are covering SEMA [State Emergency Management Agency] Region H.”



The are two other joint task forces in the state; One is St. Louis and one at Whiteman Air Force Base. A QRF from the 139th spent the night at Whiteman AFB



The wing also has a debris removal team equipped with chainsaws, skid loaders, shovels, and generators.



For more information about the Missouri National Guard’s response please visit moguard.com.

