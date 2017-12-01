CAMP PENDLETON, Calif, -- Camp Pendleton held a Technology Industry Forum at the Pacific Views Event Center, Jan. 12, 2017. Microsoft, Effecture, BAE Systems and hirepurose sent representatives to speak with servicemembers about the opportunities avaliable for them in the technology field. (RELESED/Photos by LCpl. Dylan Overbay)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 17:27
|Photo ID:
|3098639
|VIRIN:
|170112-M-JH334-024
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|957.88 KB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton held a Technology Industry Forum [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt Keenan Zelazoski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Camp Pendleton holds Technology Industry Forum
