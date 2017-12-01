Camp Pendleton holds Technology Industry Forum

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- Camp Pendleton held a Technology Industry Forum at the Pacific Views Event Center, Jan 12, 2017.



The event was presented by Microsoft and intended to educate transitioning service members about career paths in the technology industry.



“It will give participants insight into the employment trends in the technology industry and information on how to prepare for a career in this field through training and certification, whether you have prior tech experience or not,” said Kristen Newsome, Personal and Professional Development Advisor, Camp Pendleton Marine and Family Programs.

Advancements in technology, along with advancements in the military, can coincide with a transitioning service member ready to start a career outside of the Armed Forces.



“It is important for Camp Pendleton, because technology is the future,” said Newsome. “Soon, technology will infiltrate every aspect of our lives, even more so than it currently does.”



The technology industry offers many different opportunities for transitioning service members, including internships, apprenticeships and employment.



“I am interested in the Microsoft Software and Systems Academy (MSSA), not for me as an individual, but as a unit transitions coordinator,” said Gunnery Sgt. KayDee Criblear, Unit Transitions Coordinator, 1st Intel Battalion. “By going to these forums, it presents transitioning service members the opportunity to hear from the other side on what individuals need to prepare for jobs outside the military.”

The MSSA offers two different paths for service members to earn jobs. One being the traditional path getting a degree that covers the broad spectrum of the job, or earning a certificate with the experience they have from their job in the service.



