    Camp Pendleton held a Technology Industry Event [Image 3 of 4]

    Camp Pendleton held a Technology Industry Event

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Dylan Overbay 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIF. -- Camp Pendleton held a Technology Industry Forum at the Pacific Views Event Center, Jan. 12, 2017. Kristen Newsome briefs the transitioning service members about the event. (RELESED/Photos by LCpl. Dylan Overbay)

