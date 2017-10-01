(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Aeromedical Conference [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval Aeromedical Conference

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Medicine Education and Training Command

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 10, 2017) Capt. Theron C. Toole, executive officer, Naval Health Clinic Quantico, left, presents Cmdr. Frank Villamaria the Bruce W. Jackson Memorial Reserve Flight Surgeon of the Year Award during the United States Naval Aeromedical Conference at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. The conference was hosted by the Navy Medicine Aerospace Medical Institute for more than 300 aermoedical specialists. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Melissa Culbreth/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 11:25
    Photo ID: 3097675
    VIRIN: 170110-N-ZZ999-0012
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.28 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Aeromedical Conference [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    navy medicine
    flight surgeon
    navy
    award
    navy aeromedicine

