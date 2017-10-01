PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 10, 2017) Capt. Theron C. Toole, executive officer, Naval Health Clinic Quantico, left, presents Cmdr. Frank Villamaria the Bruce W. Jackson Memorial Reserve Flight Surgeon of the Year Award during the United States Naval Aeromedical Conference at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. The conference was hosted by the Navy Medicine Aerospace Medical Institute for more than 300 aermoedical specialists. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Melissa Culbreth/Released)

