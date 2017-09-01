(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Aeromedical Conference [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Aeromedical Conference

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacquelyn Childs 

    Navy Medicine Education and Training Command

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 9, 2017) Rear Adm. Rebecca J. McCormick-Boyle, commander, Navy Medicine Education, Training and Logistics Command (NMETLC), gives a presentation as the keynote speaker for the United States Naval Aeromedical Conference at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. The conference was hosted by the Navy Medicine Aerospace Medical Institute for more than 300 aermoedical specialists. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Melissa Culbreth/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 11:24
    Photo ID: 3097673
    VIRIN: 170109-N-ZZ999-0011
    Resolution: 4117x2869
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Aeromedical Conference [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Jacquelyn Childs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

