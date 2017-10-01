PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 10, 2017) Capt. Theron C. Toole, executive officer, Naval Health Clinic Quantico, left, presents Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Diana M. Jucutan the Koppy-Garmeson Aerospace Medicine Technician of the Year Award during the United States Naval Aeromedical Conference at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. The conference was hosted by the Navy Medicine Aerospace Medical Institute for more than 300 aermoedical specialists. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Melissa Culbreth/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 11:25
|Photo ID:
|3097674
|VIRIN:
|170110-N-ZZ999-0011
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|5.93 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Naval Aeromedical Conference [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Jacquelyn Childs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
NAMI Hosts United States Naval Aeromedical Conference
