A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot approaches to refuel from a 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker over Iraq, Jan. 11, 2017. The 340th EARS extended the fight against Da'esh by delivering fuel to U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 09:14
|Photo ID:
|3097548
|VIRIN:
|170111-F-YC884-0185
|Resolution:
|2845x3856
|Size:
|8.25 MB
|Location:
|OVER IRAQ, IQ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Refueling the Fight in a New Year [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Jordan Castelan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT