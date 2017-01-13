A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon approaches to refuel from a 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker over Iraq, Jan. 11, 2017. The 340th EARS extended the fight against Da'esh by delivering fuel to USAF F-16 Fighting Falcons and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 09:14 Photo ID: 3097545 VIRIN: 170111-F-YC884-0161 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 8.47 MB Location: OVER IRAQ, IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Refueling the Fight in a New Year [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Jordan Castelan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.