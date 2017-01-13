(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Refueling the Fight in a New Year [Image 4 of 9]

    Refueling the Fight in a New Year

    OVER IRAQ, IRAQ

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon approaches to refuel from a 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker over Iraq, Jan. 11, 2017. The 340th EARS extended the fight against Da'esh by delivering fuel to USAF F-16 Fighting Falcons and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 09:14
    Photo ID: 3097545
    VIRIN: 170111-F-YC884-0161
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 8.47 MB
    Location: OVER IRAQ, IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling the Fight in a New Year [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Jordan Castelan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    warthog
    KC-135
    a-10 thunderbolt II
    f-16 fighting falcon
    Iraq
    refuler
    ISIS
    ISIL
    OIR
    da'esh

