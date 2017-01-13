(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Refueling the Fight in a New Year [Image 7 of 9]

    Refueling the Fight in a New Year

    AL UDEID, QATAR

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Seth Ratner, 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilot, conducts a preflight check at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 11, 2017. The 340th EARS extended the fight against Da'esh by delivering fuel to U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    VIRIN: 170111-F-YC884-0023
    Location: AL UDEID, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling the Fight in a New Year [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Jordan Castelan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    warthog
    KC-135
    a-10 thunderbolt II
    f-16 fighting falcon
    Iraq
    refuler
    ISIS
    ISIL
    OIR
    da'esh

