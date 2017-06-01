010617-A-ZN169-010

Col. Fernando Guadalupe Jr., commander of the Leader Training Brigade, speaks during the change of command ceremony Jan. 6 at the Officers Club on post. Guadalupe is a career aviation officer who was commissioned a second lieutenant at Georgia State University in 1994. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)
