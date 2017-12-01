Post welcomes Guadalupe as new head of the Leader Training Brigade

Photo By Robert Timmons | Members of the 282nd Army Band play the Army Song during the change of command...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | Members of the 282nd Army Band play the Army Song during the change of command ceremony for the Leader Training Brigade Jan. 6 in the Fort Jackson Officers Club. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released). see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Anthony C. Funkhouser, commander of the Center for Initial Military Training, welcomed Col. Fernando Guadalupe Jr. as the new head of the Leader Training Brigade on Fort Jackson during a change of command ceremony Jan. 6 at the Officers Club on post.



Guadalupe took command from Col. Michael J. Mammay, who is retiring.



“Every day in the Army is a great day,” Funkhouser said. “But today is kind of bittersweet as we change out and say goodbye to Mike Mammay, who was the training brigade’s first commander and a special mind he will forever share with you.



“Fernando will be taking over to lead on and establish the systems to get this thing going and maintain some momentum.”



Mammay first arrived at Fort Jackson to assume duty as director of Victory College before the unit was transformed into the Leader Training Brigade, which he took command of in March 2016.



Funkhouser said the LTB is unique because it can affect a far reaching amount of people.



“The vast diversity it has allows you to touch so many people,” he said. The LTB commander gets to speak to every commander who comes to Fort Jackson “first hand and tell them what the experience is going to be like because most persons in the operational force have no idea what happens in Initial Military Training.”



Before coming to Fort Jackson, Guadalupe was the Resolute Support Mission Director of Staff at NATO headquarters and the chief of doctrine and tactics for the U.S. Army Aviation School of Excellence. He is a career aviation officer since being commissioned as a second lieutenant at Georgia State University in 1994.



Guadalupe is “a great man and I wish you the best,” Mammay said during the ceremony.



Guadalupe is also a combat veteran who deployed three times to Iraq, once as a company commander, 10th Mountain Division planner and the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade deputy commander.



“This is a position that goes beyond any position,” Guadalupe said after taking command of the brigade. “It’s an honor to be a part of it … We take over from great leaders and we try to build a bond with them. Mike well done, thanks.”



“I’m honored and privileged to be your commander, and it’s my job to serve you,” Guadalupe said to his brigade.



Mammay “solved problems on daily basis and took care of Soldiers and civilians,” Funkhouser said while praising the outgoing commander’s efforts.



Looking back at his time as LTB commander Mammay said his memories included bringing difficult and strange problems to the senior commander.

“Back when General Cloutier was here I said to him, ‘Sir, I’ve got a problem that I’ve never seen before,’ and he said, ‘Yeah, go ahead try me.’ I laid it out for him and he said, ‘OK, you got me.’"



“I get all the support I ever want from Fort Jackson,” Mammay concluded.