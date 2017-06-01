010617-A-ZN169-007

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Col. Fernando Guadalupe Jr., commander of the Leader Training Brigade, receives the unit colors from Maj. Gen. Anthony C. Funkhouser, Center of Initial Military Training commander during a change of command ceremony Jan. 6 at the Officers Club on Fort Jackson. Guadalupe took command of the unit from Col. Michael Mammay who is retiring. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)

    Post welcomes Guadalupe as new head of the Leader Training Brigade

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Army
    Installation Management Command

