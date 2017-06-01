010617-A-ZN169-007

Col. Fernando Guadalupe Jr., commander of the Leader Training Brigade, receives the unit colors from Maj. Gen. Anthony C. Funkhouser, Center of Initial Military Training commander during a change of command ceremony Jan. 6 at the Officers Club on Fort Jackson. Guadalupe took command of the unit from Col. Michael Mammay who is retiring. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)

