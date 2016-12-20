(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Al Udeid Airmen volunteer to build JFAK’s for theater operations [Image 1 of 4]

    Al Udeid Airmen volunteer to build JFAK’s for theater operations

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Tillema, a noncommissioned officer in charge with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron, inspects a joint first aid kit at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 20, 2016. The JFAK’s are inspected to ensure that they are put together properly before being issued to Airmen going into combat zones, whose lives may depend on using the JFAK quickly and easily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 03:36
    Photo ID: 3097175
    VIRIN: 161220-F-NN480-0010
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.33 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al Udeid Airmen volunteer to build JFAK’s for theater operations [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Al Udeid Airmen volunteer to build JFAK’s for theater operations
    Al Udeid Airmen volunteer to build JFAK’s for theater operations
    Al Udeid Airmen volunteer to build JFAK’s for theater operations
    Al Udeid Airmen volunteer to build JFAK’s for theater operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Qatar
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Grand Slam Wing
    AUAB
    Operation Inherent Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT