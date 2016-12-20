Al Udeid Airmen volunteer to build JFAK’s for theater operations

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Tillema, a noncommissioned officer in charge with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron, inspects a joint first aid kit at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 20, 2016. The JFAK’s are inspected to ensure that they are put together properly before being issued to Airmen going into combat zones, whose lives may depend on using the JFAK quickly and easily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

