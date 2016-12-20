Al Udeid Airmen volunteer to build JFAK’s for theater operations

U.S. service members work diligently to put together new joint first aid kits at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 20, 2016. The JFAK’s are handed out to Airman that forward deploy to areas of potential conflict and serve as a life-saving tool for potential warfighters in the event that they or others are injured. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

