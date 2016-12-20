Al Udeid Airmen volunteer to build JFAK’s for theater operations

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Terrell Richards, a medical logistics technician with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron, catches a joint first aid kit at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 20, 2016. JFAK’s are distributed to Airmen going into potential areas of conflict and are used to help save lives in combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

