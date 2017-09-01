Army National Guard Director Lt. Gen. Timothy J. Kadavy (right) receives a tour by Col. John W. Rueger, 35th Infantry Division deputy commanding general, during Command Post Exercise 2 at Camp Clark, Mo. on January 9, 2017. Soldiers of the 35th Infantry Division, from the Kansas and Missouri Army National Guards, are continuing their preparations for an upcoming overseas deployment.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 01:26
|Photo ID:
|3097057
|VIRIN:
|170109-Z-AZ195-003
|Resolution:
|2048x1364
|Size:
|449.61 KB
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
This work, 35th Infantry Division Conducts Command Post Training [Image 1 of 3], by SFC Mark Hanson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
