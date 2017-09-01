35th Infantry Division Conducts Command Post Training

Army National Guard Director Lt. Gen. Timothy J. Kadavy (right) receives a tour by Col. John W. Rueger, 35th Infantry Division deputy commanding general, during Command Post Exercise 2 at Camp Clark, Mo. on January 9, 2017. Soldiers of the 35th Infantry Division, from the Kansas and Missouri Army National Guards, are continuing their preparations for an upcoming overseas deployment.

