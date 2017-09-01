(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    35th Infantry Division Conducts Command Post Training [Image 3 of 3]

    35th Infantry Division Conducts Command Post Training

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mark Hanson 

    35th Infantry Division

    Maj. Gen. Victor J. Braden, 35th Infantry Division commanding general, gives an operational overview to Maj. Gen. Robert P. White, 1st Armored Division commanding general, during Command Post Exercise 2 at Camp Clark, Mo. on January 9, 2017. Soldiers of the 35th Infantry Division, from the Kansas and Missouri Army National Guards, are continuing their preparations for an upcoming overseas deployment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 01:26
    Photo ID: 3097049
    VIRIN: 170109-Z-AZ195-001
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 267.63 KB
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th Infantry Division Conducts Command Post Training [Image 1 of 3], by SFC Mark Hanson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Guard
    Missouri
    Division
    Kansas
    CPX
    35th

