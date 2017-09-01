35th Infantry Division Conducts Command Post Training

Maj. Gen. Victor J. Braden, 35th Infantry Division commanding general, gives an operational overview to Maj. Gen. Robert P. White, 1st Armored Division commanding general, during Command Post Exercise 2 at Camp Clark, Mo. on January 9, 2017. Soldiers of the 35th Infantry Division, from the Kansas and Missouri Army National Guards, are continuing their preparations for an upcoming overseas deployment.

