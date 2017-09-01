35th Infantry Division Conducts Command Post Training

Maj. Gen. Robert P. White, 1st Armored Division commanding general, and British Brig. Gen. Frazer Lawrence, 1st Armored Division deputy commanding general, discuss tactics and the current training scenario with Col. Jeff Van, 35th Infantry Division deputy commanding general operations, during Command Post Exercise 2 at Camp Clark, Mo. on January 9, 2017. Soldiers of the 35th Infantry Division, from the Kansas and Missouri Army National Guards, are continuing their preparations for an upcoming overseas deployment.

