Lt. Cmdr. Todd Wimmer, commanding officer of Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Honolulu, listens as Charlie Matsumoto, a 7th grader at Island Pacific Academy, explains soccer statistics in Kapolei, Oahu, Jan. 12, 2017. The Coast Guard was invited to help judge the school’s annual science fair which gives students the opportunity to compete for district and state titles. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur/Released)

Date Taken: 01.12.2017
Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
This work, Coast Guard helps judge science fair at local school on Oahu, by PO3 Amanda Levasseur, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.