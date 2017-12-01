(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard helps judge science fair at local school on Oahu [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard helps judge science fair at local school on Oahu

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Lt. Cmdr. Todd Wimmer, commanding officer of Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Honolulu, evaluates a presentation by Dustin Bates, a 7th grader at the Island Pacific Academy in Kapolei, Oahu, Jan. 12, 2017.The middle school science fair is held annually giving the students opportunity to compete for district and state titles. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 18:49
    Photo ID: 3096564
    VIRIN: 170112-G-CA140-1001
    Resolution: 3680x2456
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard helps judge science fair at local school on Oahu [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Amanda Levasseur, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

