Coast Guard helps judge science fair at local school on Oahu

Lt. Cmdr. Todd Wimmer, commanding officer of Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Honolulu, listens to students from the Island Pacific Academy explain their science project on flux capacitors in Kapolei, Oahu, Jan. 12, 2017. The middle school science fair is held annually giving the students opportunity to compete for district and state titles. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur/Released)

