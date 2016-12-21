A newly-constructed batting cage is positioned between the basketball court and baseball diamond at Joint Base Andrews, Md. The recreational equipment is operational year round. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Joe Yanik)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 15:13
|Photo ID:
|3096196
|VIRIN:
|161221-F-DO192-1009
|Resolution:
|3345x1962
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBA leadership hears Airmen’s voices [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
JBA leadership hears Airmen’s voices
