(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JBA leadership hears Airmen’s voices [Image 1 of 2]

    JBA leadership hears Airmen’s voices

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Yanik 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    A newly-constructed batting cage is positioned between the basketball court and baseball diamond at Joint Base Andrews, Md. The recreational equipment is operational year round. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Joe Yanik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 15:13
    Photo ID: 3096196
    VIRIN: 161221-F-DO192-1009
    Resolution: 3345x1962
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBA leadership hears Airmen’s voices [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    JBA leadership hears Airmen’s voices
    JBA leadership hears Airmen’s voices

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JBA leadership hears Airmen’s voices

    TAGS

    improvements
    dragon’s lair
    11th wing
    JBA
    QOLCOMM
    quality of life communications tool
    Col. Teichert

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT