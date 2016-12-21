A newly-constructed batting cage is positioned between the basketball court and baseball diamond at Joint Base Andrews, Md. The recreational equipment is operational year round. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Joe Yanik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2016 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 15:13 Photo ID: 3096196 VIRIN: 161221-F-DO192-1009 Resolution: 3345x1962 Size: 1.49 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBA leadership hears Airmen’s voices [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.