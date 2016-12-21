(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBA leadership hears Airmen’s voices [Image 2 of 2]

    JBA leadership hears Airmen’s voices

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Yanik 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Newly-installed shower lockers line the wall of the west fitness center at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Additional improvements in 2016 include locker room saunas, water refilling stations and a renovated heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Joe Yanik)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    VIRIN: 161221-F-DO192-1003
    This work, JBA leadership hears Airmen’s voices [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    improvements
    dragon’s lair
    11th wing
    JBA
    QOLCOMM
    quality of life communications tool
    Col. Teichert

