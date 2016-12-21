JBA leadership hears Airmen’s voices

Newly-installed shower lockers line the wall of the west fitness center at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Additional improvements in 2016 include locker room saunas, water refilling stations and a renovated heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Joe Yanik)

