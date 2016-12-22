Date Taken: 12.22.2016 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 12:06 Photo ID: 3095788 VIRIN: 161221-F-ZH169-130 Resolution: 4256x2768 Size: 3.98 MB Location: CA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 940th KC-135 refueling [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.