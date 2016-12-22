Tech. Sgt. Richard Costaflis, a 314th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator refuels a 22nd Airlift Wing C-5 Galaxy Dec. 21, 2016, over the Sierra Nevada Mountains, California. Boom operators are responsible for in-flight refueling various aircraft. (U.S Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 12:06
|Photo ID:
|3095788
|VIRIN:
|161221-F-ZH169-130
|Resolution:
|4256x2768
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 940th KC-135 refueling [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT