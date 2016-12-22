(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    940th KC-135 Refueling [Image 3 of 3]

    940th KC-135 Refueling

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    940th Air Refueling Wing

    A 314th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker refuels a 22nd Airlift Wing C-5 Galaxy Dec. 21, 2016, over the Sierra Nevada Mountains, California. The KC-135 has been in service since 1956 and can refuel a variety of aircraft. (U.S Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 940th KC-135 Refueling [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    940th KC-135 Refueling
    940th KC-135 refueling
    940th KC-135 Refueling

    KC-135

