A 314th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker refuels a 22nd Airlift Wing C-5 Galaxy Dec. 21, 2016, over the Sierra Nevada Mountains, California. The KC-135 has been in service since 1956 and can refuel a variety of aircraft. (U.S Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 12:06
|Photo ID:
|3095782
|VIRIN:
|161221-F-ZH169-111
|Resolution:
|3784x2832
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 940th KC-135 Refueling [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
