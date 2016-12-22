A 314th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker refuels a 22nd Airlift Wing C-5 Galaxy Dec. 21, 2016, over the Sierra Nevada Mountains, California. The KC-135 has been in service since 1956 and can refuel a variety of aircraft. (U.S Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2016 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 12:06 Photo ID: 3095782 VIRIN: 161221-F-ZH169-111 Resolution: 3784x2832 Size: 3.87 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 940th KC-135 Refueling [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.