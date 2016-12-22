Lt. Col. Jenni Pfafman and Maj. Nathan Walker, 314th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilots, review a preflight checklist Dec. 21, 2016 at Beale Air Force Base, California. Beale recently saw the arrival of the remainder of the 940th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135s. (U.S Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 12:06
|Photo ID:
|3095794
|VIRIN:
|161221-F-ZH169-036
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 940th KC-135 Refueling [Image 1 of 3], by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT