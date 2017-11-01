170111-F-WU507-036: First Lady Michelle Obama recognizes and lauds Maj. David Paland, 1st Airlift Squadron pilot, as the first lady bids farewell to the Air Force and select units that supported her with global airlift since President Barack Obama assumed the duties of Commander in Chief, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 11, 2017. Comprised of four groups, the 89th Airlift Wing maintains 24/7 alert, operates the Government Network Operations Center, and provides world-wide airlift for the president, president, first and second ladies, cabinet members and other senior U.S. officials as tasked by the White House and Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 10:15 Photo ID: 3095531 VIRIN: 170112-F-WU507-036 Resolution: 7350x4582 Size: 3.77 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Lady Michelle Obama bids farewell to Air Force [Image 1 of 9], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.