    First Lady Michelle Obama bids farewell to Air Force [Image 2 of 9]

    First Lady Michelle Obama bids farewell to Air Force

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace  

    89th Airlift Wing

    170111-F-WU507-036: First Lady Michelle Obama recognizes and lauds Maj. David Paland, 1st Airlift Squadron pilot, as the first lady bids farewell to the Air Force and select units that supported her with global airlift since President Barack Obama assumed the duties of Commander in Chief, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 11, 2017. Comprised of four groups, the 89th Airlift Wing maintains 24/7 alert, operates the Government Network Operations Center, and provides world-wide airlift for the president, president, first and second ladies, cabinet members and other senior U.S. officials as tasked by the White House and Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 10:15
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lady Michelle Obama bids farewell to Air Force [Image 1 of 9], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

