170111-F-WU507-046: Col. Casey Eaton, 89th Airlift Wing commander, introduces First Lady Michelle Obama, who soon bid farewell to the Airmen of the 89th Airlift Wing, 201st Airlift Squadron and 811th Security Forces Squadron, at Hangar 3 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 11, 2017. The crews and support from these units provided her global airlift since President Barack Obama assumed the duties of President of the United States and Commander in Chief on Jan. 20, 2009. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 10:15
|Photo ID:
|3095523
|VIRIN:
|170112-F-WU507-046
|Resolution:
|5672x3046
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First Lady Michelle Obama bids farewell to Air Force [Image 1 of 9], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT