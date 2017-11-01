First Lady Michelle Obama bids farewell to Air Force

170111-F-WU507-046: Col. Casey Eaton, 89th Airlift Wing commander, introduces First Lady Michelle Obama, who soon bid farewell to the Airmen of the 89th Airlift Wing, 201st Airlift Squadron and 811th Security Forces Squadron, at Hangar 3 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 11, 2017. The crews and support from these units provided her global airlift since President Barack Obama assumed the duties of President of the United States and Commander in Chief on Jan. 20, 2009. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

