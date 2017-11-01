(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    First Lady Michelle Obama bids farewell to Air Force [Image 6 of 9]

    First Lady Michelle Obama bids farewell to Air Force

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace  

    89th Airlift Wing

    170111-F-WU507-046: Col. Casey Eaton, 89th Airlift Wing commander, introduces First Lady Michelle Obama, who soon bid farewell to the Airmen of the 89th Airlift Wing, 201st Airlift Squadron and 811th Security Forces Squadron, at Hangar 3 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 11, 2017. The crews and support from these units provided her global airlift since President Barack Obama assumed the duties of President of the United States and Commander in Chief on Jan. 20, 2009. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 10:15
    Photo ID: 3095523
    VIRIN: 170112-F-WU507-046
    Resolution: 5672x3046
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lady Michelle Obama bids farewell to Air Force [Image 1 of 9], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    First Lady Michelle Obama bids farewell to Air Force
    First Lady Michelle Obama bids farewell to Air Force
    First Lady Michelle Obama bids farewell to Air Force
    First Lady Michelle Obama bids farewell to Air Force
    First Lady Michelle Obama bids farewell to Air Force
    First Lady Michelle Obama bids farewell to Air Force
    First Lady Michelle Obama bids farewell to Air Force
    First Lady Michelle Obama bids farewell to Air Force
    First Lady Michelle Obama bids farewell to Air Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Obama
    Air Mobility Command
    First Lady
    Michelle Obama
    Air Force One
    Air Force
    AMC
    USAF
    89th Airlift Wing
    Kevin Wallace
    FLOTUS
    Gulfstream
    Air Force Two
    SAM Fox

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT