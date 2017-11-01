First Lady Michelle Obama bids farewell to Air Force

170111-F-WU507-028: First Lady Michelle Obama embraces an Airman from the Air National Guard’s 201st Airlift Squadron, as the first lady bids farewell to the Air Force and select units that supported her with global airlift since President Barack Obama assumed the duties of Commander in Chief, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 11, 2017. The 201st AS works along side the 89th Airlift Wing to enable national interests through global transportation for America’s senior leaders, keeping them safe and comfortable during reliable, connected and protected global airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

