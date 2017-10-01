(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SD holds joint press conference with CJCS [Image 3 of 8]

    SD holds joint press conference with CJCS

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Smith 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., listens to Defense Secretary Ash Carter as he speaks during their last press conference together at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 10, 2016. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 09:17
    Photo ID: 3095363
    VIRIN: 170110-D-SV709-0092
    Resolution: 4561x3036
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD holds joint press conference with CJCS [Image 1 of 8], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

